Justina “Tina” M. (Moses) Townsend, 57, residing in Sandusky, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 1, 2022 at Firelands Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Tina was born on April 5, 1965 in Phoenix, AZ to the late John and Lynn (Stark) Moses.

Tina enjoyed shopping, helping others, watching TV while enjoying a Pepsi and spending time with her family and friends.

Tina is survived by her husband, Bill Townsend, whom she married on February 25, 1999; one daughter, Breanna Townsend of Lexington, OH; five sons, Jon Flores of TX, William Townsend Jr. of Mansfield, OH, Brandon Townsend of Shelby, OH, Jacob Townsend of Plymouth, OH and Jarrod Townsend of Shelby, OH; several grandchildren; one sister, Kristena (Cliff) Sams of Collins, OH; two brothers, Frank (Page) Moses Sr. of Sandusky, OH and Roy (Heather) Moses of Monroeville, OH and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Tina is preceded in death by one son, Matthew Flores and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Friends may call Friday, October 7, 2022 from 4PM until time of Memorial services at 7PM at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave. Sandusky.

Pastor William Wisewell will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be directed toward the Townsend Family, c/o Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.

