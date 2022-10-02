Groves, Nederland food trucks in focus. Public input on ordinance change sought.

Residents and business owners in two Mid County cities have a chance to weigh in on food truck rules and possible changes.

The City of Groves is looking at creating a food truck ordinance and will discuss the issue in a work session at 5 p.m. Oct. 6 at city hall.

The City of Nederland was recently approached by the owner of a food truck wanting to have some wording changed in its ordinance.

Nederland will hold a hearing at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at city hall to discuss the issue.

GROVES

Councilmembers in Groves are discussing the addition of a food truck ordinance. Currently what’s in place is more in line with policy covering fire code, health code and permission from the property owner.

The work session allows council to discuss items and possible options for the ordinance. It’s informal enough for a good discussion between the councilmembers, City Manager D.E. Sosa said.

Residents, business owners and those who may be impacted are welcome, and the council wants their input, he said.

“No decisions will be made and it will not be voted on (at this time),” Sosa said. “This is just a way to solidify and come up with items they want to see in the new food truck ordinance.”

They are looking for something good for the city that is not too restrictive and levels the playing field with the brick and mortar businesses.

“Our council will be happy to discuss this (food truck ordinance options) in the work session,” he said. “If someone is concerned, they are more than welcome to come listen, ask questions and offer suggestions.”

NEDERLAND

Nederland City Manager Chris Duque said administrators were approached by Keith Bass of The Dude’s Foods proposing the removal of the requirement that a food truck/trailer be associated with a special event.

Duque said a special event is defined as an event organized and permitted by the business establishment for the temporary promotion and advertisement for the benefit of the business establishment, whether for profit or non-profit; in which, the setup is completely on the establishment’s private property.

Nederland has had a food truck ordinance for several years.

Duque said the food truck owner is only asking for the one change in the rules and is not addressing other regulations.

“We want to make sure restaurants, especially, are aware of the food truck public hearing and if they have concerns or questions, they have the opportunity to address city council,” Duque said.

Those not able to attend the public hearing can still have their concerns submitted.

If an interested person cannot attend the meeting, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 409-723-1503 so your comment or question can be entered into the record at the City Council meeting.