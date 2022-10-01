Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash

Published 8:00 am Saturday, October 1, 2022

By PA News

BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City.

Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs.

According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and minibike.

It is believed the minibike failed to make an intersection stop and struck the truck.

Gibbs, who was operating the minibike, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

