Nederland volleyball player named Athlete of the Week

The Nederland Bulldog volleyball team is red hot entering the weekend.

The squad is 23-10 (5-1 in district play) and on a five-game winning streak while winning 22 of their last 25 games.

Senior Sydney Nelson has been a key contributor to the success, stepping up her play while the team dealt with injuries early in the season.

In last week’s match against Crosby, Nelson recorded six kills, two blocks, 13 assists and five digs.

Nederland wraps up the first round of district today as the Bulldogs go on the road to Barbers Hill. The team starts next week on the road at Baytown Sterling before returning home Oct. 7 to take on PNG.

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.