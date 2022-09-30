On September 23, 2022, Bobby Stanford Roberts passed peacefully in his sleep after a long and hard-fought battle with congestive heart failure.

Although he knew his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, had prepared a place for him in heaven he fought hard to stay with his wife of over 72 years, Evelyn North Roberts.

Bobby was 91 years of age and passed in Allen, Texas after they lived in Tyler, Tx for approximately 30 years following his retirement from Texaco in Port Arthur, Texas.

Bobby and his family spent most of their lives in Port Neches, Texas during his long career with Texaco.

Bobby never met a stranger and was known for his willingness to always offer a helping hand and loved serving others.

He volunteered at the Salvation Army in Tyler and decades ago started a Church Softball League for young men in the Nederland-Port Neches area.

His favorite hobbies were woodworking and collecting stamps and he had a love for sports of all types and was as knowledgeable regarding sports as most sports commentators.

He was an original member of the Armadillo Ski Club in Beaumont, TX, took his young family camping in every State West of the Rockies and his claim to fame was that he hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

Bobby was born August 26, 1931, in Lockhart, TX, and is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Dogie) Roberts, siblings, Mackey Roberts of FL, Jim Roberts of CO, and Elizabeth Murphy from Vidor, TX. He also left behind his three children, Rebecca Burnett, Susanne Taylor, and Britt Roberts as well as two loving sons-in-law, Graeme Burnett and Michael Taylor.

He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren as well as 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Estebelle Roberts and Earl Roberts as well as his biological father Odie Pollock.

The family has opted to have no service at this time but will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Samaritan’s Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org or to The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement at www.thewomensalzheimersmovement.org.

