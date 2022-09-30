2022 cavOILcade Queen celebration takes place Saturday

Published 12:18 am Friday, September 30, 2022

By PA News

Carol and Mike Hebert look over the shoulder of their daughter, Kristin. (Courtesy photo)

Carol and Mike Hebert recently joined with their daughter, Kristin, to view her portrait as 2021 cavOILcade Queen.

Kristen reigns until Saturday, when she will crown the 70th queen at the Queens Scholarship Coronation at Groves Middle School.

CavOILcade was started in 1952 as a way for the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce to honor the oil industry.

The following year, the first coronation was held on the steps of the Jefferson  County Sub Courthouse in downtown Port Arthur.

Queen Trinell Dufour was crowned by Texas State Representative Jack Brooks.

CavOILcade now includes the oil and petrochemical industries.

