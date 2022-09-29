Rosalie “Rose” DeCuire-Hunter was born on August 11, 1938, to the union of Joseph DeCuire and Mabel Bourgeois-DeCuire in Jeanerette, Louisiana.

Rosalie was called home to be with the Lord surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Rose lived in Port Arthur, TX during the early part of her life. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, Class of 1956.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, First United Methodist Church 1031 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville, Texas 75766

Pastor Londa R. Davis Rock Hill Baptist Church Cuney, Texas Officiant/Eulogist

For those unable to attend, there will be a link available prior to the service. Please call Roy Hunter (903-240-4091) for link to service.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Community Funeral Home of Jacksonville.