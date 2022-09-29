PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building

A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza.

Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing.

Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.

Contractor Jonathan Morfin said windows for the building are on back order and he expects the work to be complete in the next two months.