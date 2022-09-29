PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building

Published 12:22 am Thursday, September 29, 2022

By PA News

The building is approximately 2,500 square feet. (Mary Meaux/The News)

A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza.

A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive is being renovated. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing.

Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.

Contractor Jonathan Morfin said windows for the building are on back order and he expects the work to be complete in the next two months.

