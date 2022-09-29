Emmett Ray “Tony” Comeaux, 75, transitioned from his earthly home at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Tx., Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Tony was born on July 12, 1947 in Port Arthur, Tx., to the late Raymond D. C. Comeaux and Mildred Linton Comeaux.

Tony attended Sacred Heart Catholic School during his elementary school years and was a 1966 graduate of Lincoln High School.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Knights of Peter Claver Council #32.

Tony was employed at Holsom Bakery for 17 years. He was later the owner of Comeaux’s Barbeque Pit.

He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan.

Tony is survived by his wife of 52 years, Theresa Thomas Comeaux; son, Danell Wilkinson; sister, Christine Comeaux Gobar; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave., Port Arthur, Texas.

Visitation will be from 8:00 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.