Shyne’ Levene Holden was born in Galveston,TX to Ruby Lee Joyce and Adene C. Holden Jr. on August 29, 1990.

Shyne’ attended Memorial High School in Port Arthur, TX but graduated from George Bush High School in Richmond, TX in 2008.

Shyne’ was enrolled in the nursing program at Lamar State College Port Arthur. Her dream was to become a Registered Nurse.

Shyne’ enjoyed spending time with her family. She LOVED to dance and was the life of any party she attended.

Shyne’ is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alice Mae Joyce Green, Kenneth Green and Robert Montgomery; fraternal grandparents, Adene C. Holden Sr. and Della Holden.

She leaves to mourn her mother, Ruby Lee Joyce (Colleen); her father, Adene C. Holden Jr. ; her children Dameryah Ward and Loyalty Murchison. Her fiance, Johnathan Hill Sr., along with her bonus children, Aubrii Hill, Johnathan Hill Jr. and Madison Hill. Her sister, Chelence Holden. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Funeral service will be 11 AM Saturday October 1, 2022 at Mt Sinai Baptist Church 501 West Thomas Blvd. Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 10AM until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.