PHOTO GALLERY — Museum of the Gulf Coast celebrated Hall class

There was a packed house at the Museum of the Gulf Coast Saturday afternoon.

The crown in Port Arthur was there to celebrate the induction of four people — one into the museum’s Notable People Hall of Fame and three into the Sports Hall of Fame.

The ceremony highlighted Jeff Granger, Mike Simpson, Walter Umphrey and Jason Tyner.

Walter’s wife, Sheila Umphrey, accepted the honor on her husband’s behalf. Walter passed away earlier this year