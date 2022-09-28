PHOTO GALLERY — Museum of the Gulf Coast celebrated Hall class
Published 12:24 am Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Jeff Granger, Mike Simpson, Sheila Umphrey (for her husband Walter Umphrey) and Jason Tyner take a moment to smile at the Museum of the Gulf Coast. (Bart Bragg/Special to The News)
After playing for Port Neches-Groves and the University of Houston, Mike Simpson was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the 13th round of the NFL draft. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Museum of the Gulf Coast Director Tom Neal, Sam Monroe and Sports Hall of Fame inductee Mike Simpson are pictured. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Jeff Granger was a star quarterback and pitcher for Orangefield High School, who later went on to star at Texas A&M University and was drafted by the Kansas City Royals. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Jason Tyner, shown Saturday in Port Arthur, was inducted into the Texas A&M Hall of Fame in 2007. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Sam Monroe, president of the Port Arthur Historical Society, presents a plaque to Sheila Umphrey. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Sheila Umphrey unveils the bust and marker honoring her husband, Walter Umphrey. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
There was a packed house at the Museum of the Gulf Coast Saturday afternoon.
The crown in Port Arthur was there to celebrate the induction of four people — one into the museum’s Notable People Hall of Fame and three into the Sports Hall of Fame.
The ceremony highlighted Jeff Granger, Mike Simpson, Walter Umphrey and Jason Tyner.
Walter’s wife, Sheila Umphrey, accepted the honor on her husband’s behalf. Walter passed away earlier this year