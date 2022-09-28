On September 21, 2022, Barbara Jean Joseph, God’s soldier entered eternal rest to be with the Lord.

Barbara’s life was dedicated to serving God, her family, friends and most importantly her community.

Wake service will be Friday, September 30, 2022 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Carter Chapel CME Church, Port Arthur, TX.

Funeral service will be Saturday, October 1, 2022 11:00 AM at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Port Arthur TX.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM until service time.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.