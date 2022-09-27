Man killed Tuesday in Port Arthur following crash involving a UTV and box truck

One person was killed Tuesday morning following a Port Arthur crash involving a UTV and box truck.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notifications, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

At approximately 9:57 a.m. Tuesday, police officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of West SH 73 in reference to a major motor vehicle accident.

Arriving officers found a side-by-side UTV and a commercial box truck involved in the crash, noting the driver of the side-by-side was unresponsive.

Port Arthur Fire Department and Acadian EMS personnel also responded and performed emergency lifesaving efforts to the victim, “but were unable to resuscitate him,” according to Det. Sadie Guedry.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam was notified and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

This crash is under investigation by the Advanced Accident Reconstruction Team of the Port Arthur Police Department.