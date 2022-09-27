Drug possession, felony theft lowlight recent indictments
Published 12:28 am Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Cocaine, methamphetamines, mushrooms and PCP possession topped the most indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury last week.
- Monique Rene Beaumont, 33, transient, was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred July 31.
- Kevin Wayne Bibbs Jr., 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred July 25, 2021.
- Michelle Marie Bradford, 42, of Port Arthur was indicted for cruelty to non-livestock animals for an incident that occurred July 13.
- James Cameron, 45, of Tecumseh, Oklahoma was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin, for an incident that occurred April 27.
- Markel Jermaine Frelow, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 24.
- Clayton Joseph Garlow, 66, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 5.
- Clayton Joseph Garlow, 66, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methadone, for an incident that occurred May 5.
- David Blaine Gault, 37, of Nederland was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Dec. 22.
- Johnathon Andre Granger, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Aug. 21.
- Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred July 20.
- Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred July 11.
- Tomeka Green, also known as Tomeka Rechael Fontenot, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.
- Tomeka Green, also known as Tomeka Rechael Fontenot, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.
- Tomeka Green, also known as Tomeka Rechael Fontenot, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, eutylone, for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.
- Daniel Lee Harvey, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred June 1.
- Domonique Marysa Janae Jones, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance-drug free zone, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 3.
- Tabitha L. Jones, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 30.
- Samuel Frank McCreary, 54, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 22.
- Kiet T. Pham, 53, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 30.
- Brent James Thrasher, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 23.
- John Trimble, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Aug. 8.
- Antonio Joseph Williams, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred June 1.
- Antonio Joseph Williams, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred June 30.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.