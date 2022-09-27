Drug possession, felony theft lowlight recent indictments

Cocaine, methamphetamines, mushrooms and PCP possession topped the most indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury last week.

Monique Rene Beaumont, 33, transient, was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred July 31.

Kevin Wayne Bibbs Jr., 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred July 25, 2021.

Michelle Marie Bradford, 42, of Port Arthur was indicted for cruelty to non-livestock animals for an incident that occurred July 13.

James Cameron, 45, of Tecumseh, Oklahoma was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin, for an incident that occurred April 27.

Markel Jermaine Frelow, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 24.

Clayton Joseph Garlow, 66, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 5.

Clayton Joseph Garlow, 66, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methadone, for an incident that occurred May 5.

David Blaine Gault, 37, of Nederland was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Dec. 22.

Johnathon Andre Granger, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Aug. 21.

Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred July 20.

Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred July 11.

Tomeka Green, also known as Tomeka Rechael Fontenot, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

Tomeka Green, also known as Tomeka Rechael Fontenot, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

Tomeka Green, also known as Tomeka Rechael Fontenot, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, eutylone, for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

Daniel Lee Harvey, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred June 1.

Domonique Marysa Janae Jones, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance-drug free zone, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 3.

Tabitha L. Jones, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 30.

Samuel Frank McCreary, 54, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 22.

Kiet T. Pham, 53, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 30.

Brent James Thrasher, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 23.

John Trimble, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Aug. 8.

Antonio Joseph Williams, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred June 1.

Antonio Joseph Williams, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred June 30.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.