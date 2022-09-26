Port Arthur announces Drive-thru Flu Clinic details for next week

Published 4:36 pm Monday, September 26, 2022

By PA News

Elizabeth Cardenis with the Port Arthur Health Department gets information from Pam Jacobs for a flu shot in 2021. (Monique Batson/The News)

A Drive-thru Flu Clinic event is planned next week in Port Arthur.

The Port Arthur Health Department will administer flu shots in a Drive-thru Flu Clinic, starting at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 3.

The event ends at 1:30 p.m. and takes place at Bob Bowers Civic Center

Shots are $10, and cash or check is accepted.

The shots are for adults 19 years of age or older.

Vaccine recipients will be able to receive the shot from the comfortable of their vehicle.

