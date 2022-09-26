Port Arthur announces Drive-thru Flu Clinic details for next week

A Drive-thru Flu Clinic event is planned next week in Port Arthur.

The Port Arthur Health Department will administer flu shots in a Drive-thru Flu Clinic, starting at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 3.

The event ends at 1:30 p.m. and takes place at Bob Bowers Civic Center

Shots are $10, and cash or check is accepted.

The shots are for adults 19 years of age or older.

Vaccine recipients will be able to receive the shot from the comfortable of their vehicle.