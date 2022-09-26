Average Texas gas prices fall 5.5 cents week-over-week; see where that stands and what’s next

One of the longest gas price declines on record finally came to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between, according to Patrick De Haan.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said he does not know if he has ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in his career.

“A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states — and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out,” he said.

In addition, as Tropical Storm Ian nears the U.S. coast, refiners could see limited disruption.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 26.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.55/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.69/g, a difference of $2.14/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67/g today.

The national average is down 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $3.12/g, down 5.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.17/g.

• San Antonio – $3.03/g, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.08/g.

• Austin – $3.12/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.16/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

September 26, 2021: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

September 26, 2020: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 26, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

September 26, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

September 26, 2017: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 26, 2016: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 26, 2015: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

September 26, 2014: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

September 26, 2013: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

September 26, 2012: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)