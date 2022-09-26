Authorities identify area woman killed in Monday traffic crash

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash Monday just outside Orange County.

The driver of the SUV is identified as 53-year-old Stephanie Gillespie of Orange.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available at this time,” the Texas Department of Public Safety announced midday Monday.

Previously, it was reported DPS troopers were investigating the fatal crash on state Highway 62, in New County near the Orange County line, that occurred Monday.

The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2017 Ford SUV was traveling north while a 2021 Ford pickup was traveling south.

It is reported the pickup crossed over into the northbound lane and struck the SUV.

The justice of the peace pronounced Gillespie, who was driving the SUV, deceased on scene.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 20-year-old Daniel Burge of Call, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.