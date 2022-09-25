National Weather Service updates Hurricane Ian’s path as of Sunday morning

Ian is expected to be a major hurricane in the southeast Gulf Of Mexico on Tuesday.

There has not been any change in the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service announced Sunday morning.

Although there is some uncertainty beyond Day 3, this is between a scenario of the center moving into the middle Florida Panhandle and one of the center moving into the west coast of Florida.

Therefore, no significant impacts are expected from Ian for Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana as a cold front will be moving through early Monday.

This will provide the area with fair weather with lows in the upper 50 to lower 60s and highs in the mid 80s from Tuesday through the remainder of the week.