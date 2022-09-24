Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20
Published 12:22 am Saturday, September 24, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20:
Sept. 14
- Levar Menifee, 44, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles.
- Alvin Parker Lewis, 42, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles.
- Joshua Briscoe, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 6400 block of Capitol.
- An assault was reported in the 4400 block of Graves.
Sept. 15
- Carlee Hoosier, 34, was Arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more in the 300 block of Pine street.
- Credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 2200 block of Nottingham.
- An assault was reported in the 7000 block of Willow.
Sept. 16
- Terrielle Ford, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2700 block of Amber.
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of West Jefferson.
Sept. 17
- Chelsea Jones, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2600 block of Cooley.
- An assault was reported in the 5700 block of Georgia.
- A forgery financial instrument was reported in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Sept. 18
- No reports.
Sept. 19
- Beatriz Aguilera, 28, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age in the 4900 block of Wilson.
- Stephanie Vargas, 25, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3100 block of Main.
- Aaron Papania, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6200 block of Terrell.
- Fraudulent use or possession of information was reported in the 4400 block of Roosevelt.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5200 block of Green.
Sept. 20
- Gregory House, 63, was arrested for theft and warrants other agency in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 3200 block of East Drive.