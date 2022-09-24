Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20:

Sept. 14

Levar Menifee, 44, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles.

Alvin Parker Lewis, 42, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles.

Joshua Briscoe, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 6400 block of Capitol.

An assault was reported in the 4400 block of Graves.

Sept. 15

Carlee Hoosier, 34, was Arrested for driving while intoxicated 3 rd or more in the 300 block of Pine street.

or more in the 300 block of Pine street. Credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 2200 block of Nottingham.

An assault was reported in the 7000 block of Willow.

Sept. 16

Terrielle Ford, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2700 block of Amber.

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of West Jefferson.

Sept. 17

Chelsea Jones, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2600 block of Cooley.

An assault was reported in the 5700 block of Georgia.

A forgery financial instrument was reported in the 6900 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Sept. 18

No reports.

Sept. 19

Beatriz Aguilera, 28, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age in the 4900 block of Wilson.

Stephanie Vargas, 25, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3100 block of Main.

Aaron Papania, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6200 block of Terrell.

Fraudulent use or possession of information was reported in the 4400 block of Roosevelt.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5200 block of Green.

Sept. 20