Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20

Published 12:22 am Saturday, September 24, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20:

Sept. 14

  • Levar Menifee, 44, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles.
  • Alvin Parker Lewis, 42, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles.
  • Joshua Briscoe, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 6400 block of Capitol.
  • An assault was reported in the 4400 block of Graves.

Sept. 15

  • Carlee Hoosier, 34, was Arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more in the 300 block of Pine street.
  • Credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 2200 block of Nottingham.
  • An assault was reported in the 7000 block of Willow.

Sept. 16

  • Terrielle Ford, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2700 block of Amber.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of West Jefferson.

Sept. 17

  • Chelsea Jones, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2600 block of Cooley.
  • An assault was reported in the 5700 block of Georgia.
  • A forgery financial instrument was reported in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Sept. 18

  • No reports.

Sept. 19

  • Beatriz Aguilera, 28, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age in the 4900 block of Wilson.
  • Stephanie Vargas, 25, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3100 block of Main.
  • Aaron Papania, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6200 block of Terrell.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of information was reported in the 4400 block of Roosevelt.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5200 block of Green.

Sept. 20

  • Gregory House, 63, was arrested for theft and warrants other agency in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 3200 block of East Drive.

