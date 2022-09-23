UPDATE: 12-year-old child found safe

UPDATE: Authorities say the 12-year-old police were searching for has been found safe.

— original story —

The Vidor Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing 12-year-old child.

The dispatch center received a call at approximately 7:15 p.m. Thursday from the child’s mother, who said the boy was last seen in his room at approximately 5 p.m.

The child exited through his bedroom window.

The missing boy lived on South Timberlane Street in Vidor.

