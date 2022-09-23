Robbery escalates into fatal shooting; detectives interviewing witnesses

Published 10:56 am Friday, September 23, 2022

By PA News

BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simmons in reference to a victim of a shooting.

Upon arrival, the victim, a 46-year-old Beaumont man, advised that a male known as “Randle,” (later identified as Randle Cormier a 20-year-old Beaumont man), was at his residence.

Cormier pulled out a gun and attempted to rob the victim.

Another suspect entered the house after Cormier to assist with the robbery.

The 46-year-old resident pulled out his gun and exchanged gunfire with Cormier.

Cormier left and was brought to the hospital by private automobile.

Cormier died shortly after arrival.

The 46-year-old resident was shot numerous times and transported to the hospital by EMS, and is in stable condition.

Detectives are still interviewing witnesses and investigating the incident.

