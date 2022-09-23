Pamela Marline Toler, 59, of Water Valley, Mississippi, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Pam was born on September 12, 1963, in Port Arthur, Texas to Marline Calcote Toler and Walter B. Toler.

Survivors include her mother, Marline Calcote Toler of Nederland; fiancé, Jamie Hickman of Water Valley, Mississippi; brother, Walter David Toler and his wife Deborah of Richardson, Texas and their children, Lauren and Matthew; sister, Jill Toler Lawrence and her husband Donald of Port Neches and their children, Eric Lawrence and Rachel Lawrence Maling and her husband Thomas.

Pam was preceded in death by her father, Walter Benjamin Toler; grandparents, Edward G. and Elizabeth Cole Toler; Foster Albert and Ada Mae Sadler Calcote.

A gathering of friends and family will take place from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Melancon Funeral Home in Nederland, Texas.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas.