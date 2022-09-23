Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 12-18

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18:

Kent Mullins, 61, possession of a controlled substance/warrant other agency

Melinda Good, 35, warrant other agency

Mark Newell, 27, criminal trespass/Nederland warrants

Robert Broussard, 43, criminal trespass

Tyler Abraham, 31, criminal trespass

Richard Howard, 54, warrant other agency

Jessica Moore, 34, Nederland warrants

Joshua Walton, 26, warrant other agency

Christopher Stevens, 40, driving while intoxicated/unlawfully carrying a weapon

Louis Johnson, 39, warrant other agency

Mariah Odom, 27, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18:

Sept. 12

An officer assisted another agency in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.

A theft was reported in the 300 block of South 4 ½ Street.

Found property was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3200 block of West Boston.

Online solicitation of a minor was reported in the 1300 block of South 16th Street.

Sept. 13

A dog at large was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue A.

Indecent exposure was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

A theft was reported in the 200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. Terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3200 block of Landrey.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.

Assault by threat was reported in the 2500 block of Helena.

Sept. 14

An information report was completed in the 100 block of Atlanta.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.

An overdose was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

Sept. 15

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Helena.

A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.

A person was arrested for criminal trespass and Nederland warrants in the 2700 block of FM 365.

Sept. 16

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of FM 365.

An information report was completed in the 1400 block of Boston.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Helena.

Harassment was reported in the 100 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 600 block of North Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested the 1000 block of South Twin City Highway.

Sept. 17

A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2700 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 1100 block of Luling.

A person reported a false report to a police officer in the 3400 block of Parkway.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 100 block of South 4th Street.

Sept. 18