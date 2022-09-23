Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 12-18
Published 12:26 am Friday, September 23, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18:
- Kent Mullins, 61, possession of a controlled substance/warrant other agency
- Melinda Good, 35, warrant other agency
- Mark Newell, 27, criminal trespass/Nederland warrants
- Robert Broussard, 43, criminal trespass
- Tyler Abraham, 31, criminal trespass
- Richard Howard, 54, warrant other agency
- Jessica Moore, 34, Nederland warrants
- Joshua Walton, 26, warrant other agency
- Christopher Stevens, 40, driving while intoxicated/unlawfully carrying a weapon
- Louis Johnson, 39, warrant other agency
- Mariah Odom, 27, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18:
Sept. 12
- An officer assisted another agency in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.
- A theft was reported in the 300 block of South 4 ½ Street.
- Found property was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3200 block of West Boston.
- Online solicitation of a minor was reported in the 1300 block of South 16th Street.
Sept. 13
- A dog at large was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue A.
- Indecent exposure was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A theft was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3200 block of Landrey.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 2500 block of Helena.
Sept. 14
- An information report was completed in the 100 block of Atlanta.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- An overdose was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
Sept. 15
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Helena.
- A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass and Nederland warrants in the 2700 block of FM 365.
Sept. 16
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- An information report was completed in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Helena.
- Harassment was reported in the 100 block of North 22nd Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 600 block of North Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested the 1000 block of South Twin City Highway.
Sept. 17
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 1100 block of Luling.
- A person reported a false report to a police officer in the 3400 block of Parkway.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 100 block of South 4th Street.
Sept. 18
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence in the 200 block of North Memorial.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North Memorial.
- A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A dog bite was reported in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.