Memorial receiver named Athlete of the Week

Published 12:08 am Friday, September 23, 2022

By PA News

The Memorial Titans opened district play with a barnburner against Porter last week.

The Titans won 18-17 and played Baytown Sterling this week.

Against Porter, wide receiver Caleb Goodie caught three passes for 101 yards and a touchdown and provided what was likely the play of the game.

Memorial receiver Caleb Goodie leads the district in receiving yards. (Chris Moore/The News)

In the first quarter, Goodie caught a short pass from quarterback Davion Wilson on the right side of the field. The senior refused to go down, breaking multiple tackles on his way to the Titans’ first score of the game — an 85-yard touchdown.

Goodie entered this week fourth in the district in receptions (16) but leading in yards (362) and average per reception (22.63).

He was also tied for second in the district for touchdowns with three.

 

