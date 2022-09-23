City recognizes National Surgical Technologists Week with LSCPA

Published 12:18 am Friday, September 23, 2022

By PA News

(Courtesy photo)

The City of Port Arthur recognized National Surgical Technologists Week, which runs September 18-24, in partnership with Lamar State College Port Arthur’s Allied Health Department and Surgical Technology Program. All of the college’s Spring graduates who passed state exams were offered jobs right out of school. Pictured, from left, LSCPA Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Pamela Millsap, Surgical Technology Program Director Brandon Buckner, Mayor Thurman Bartie, Dean of Academic and Technical Programs Dr. Melissa Armentor and LSCPA Allied Health Director Shirley MacNeill.

