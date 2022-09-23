Rev. Charles Harry Jones was born in Ellisville, Mississippi on July 25, 1940 to the late Delvin and Rosie Lee Jones.

He was one of eight children. On June 12, 1964, Charles married Pyndora Buckley. Rev. Jones was a Pastor of fifty years. He started several churches in his beloved home state of Mississippi and the state of Louisiana.

He stressed Christian Education and the building of Sunday Schools to strengthen the local church body. He enjoyed helping ministers, young and old, as they accepted the call to do God’s work.

He was an author, gardener, cook, confidant, friend, and fisher of fish and men. He loved preaching. He loved people. He loved talking with people. He was a giver. Rev. Jones received his elementary education in the Ellisville Public School System and his secondary education at Prentiss High School. After graduating high school in May of 1958, he went on to obtain an Associates of Arts degree from Prentiss Institute Jr. College and later attended the Nazarene Bible College at Institute West Virginia.

Rev. Charles and Pyndora Jones moved to Port Arthur, Texas in August of 1969 to begin pastoring at Central Church of the Nazarene located on Eleventh Street and Galveston Avenue. After a few years at this location, Central Church of the Nazarene was relocated to Eighth Avenue. Rev. Jones’s last pastorate was at St. Paul Church of God located on Main Avenue in Groves, Texas.

On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Rev. Jones peacefully passed away. He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, one brother and his beloved son D’Jara D. Jones.

Rev. Jones is survived by his wife Pyndora (Port Arthur) of fifty-eight years, son Tabor (Sue Ellen) Richmond Tx, daughter Natasha (Port Arthur), son Charles (DeCarla) Katy, daughter Nathalie (Port Arthur), daughter Jada (Houston), son Mordecai (Alabama), two grand-daughters Fayth & Hope, one grandson Kyler, brother Johnnie Earl Jones (California), one sister Ruth Pearl Jones (Mississippi) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at First Church of God, 3800 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., Port Arthur, TX. Visitation will be from 12 noon until service time. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.