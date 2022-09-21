Season of Giving awarding $40K in grants for Port Arthur, Sabine nonprofits; check out the details

The Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG is back and better then ever for 2022.

A total of 13 grants were awarded during last year’s inaugural effort following a detailed vetting process from dozens of organizations that applied for a pool of $25,000 eligible to non-profit organizations.

This year’s award pool has been extended to $40,000, made possible by the generous support of Sempra Infrastructure, which is Port Arthur LNG’s parent company.

Sempra Infrastructure External Affairs Director Kelly Oden-Prasser said company leaders want to continue to be a good neighbor and investing in communities where they have projects, facilities and employees. That is a major part of the Sempra Infrastructure culture.

“Port Arthur LNG received so many wonderful applications from non-profit organizations last year, we wanted to increase our level in 2022 to help fund even more programs and critical services to assist families and individuals in need,” Oden-Prasser said.

The requirements to apply will be simple.

Organizations must be in good standing with the IRS and possess a valid tax ID number.

Most importantly, those seeking grants must explain how their groups are working to make a difference in Port Arthur and Sabine Pass.

There will be an online application process available at panews.com, which goes live Sept. 28 and runs through Oct. 24.

A link to the application and additional details will be shared next week.

A five-person committee of community leaders evaluated applications in 2021 during a meeting at The Port Arthur News office on Memorial Boulevard.

In all, 13 organizations were chosen for awards.

A similar format is going to be utilized this year.

The extremely detailed and thought-out process requires and receives tremendous time and energy from all involved. Because of a great partner in Port Arthur LNG, some of the hardest working individuals in the community utilized additional funding to create positive change in the city during last year’s Season of Giving.

“At Port Arthur LNG, we are committed to working with community and business organizations to fund programs and services that help meet the needs of the community,” Oden-Prasser said. “In fact, in 2021 alone, we worked with over 45 groups serving Port Arthur, Sabine Pass and other Jefferson County communities in the areas of Environmental Stewardship, Emergency Preparedness & Safety, Education – STEM; and Economic Prosperity & Leadership Development.

“We are thrilled to see the impact of these efforts which range from a reef restoration project in Sabine Pass to free health screenings and immunizations to providing scholarships for students to continue their education and much more.”

Those receiving grants from The Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG include: