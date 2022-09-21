Port Neches Police Department arrests and respsonses: Sept. 12-18
Published 12:10 am Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18:
- Jose Cruz Romero, 37, other agency warrant
- Cameron Grubbs, 32, criminal trespassing
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18:
Sept. 12
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.
Sept. 13
- A person was arrested criminal trespassing in the 2100 block of 12th Street.
Sept. 14
- No reports.
Sept. 15
- No reports.
Sept. 16
- No reports.
Sept. 17
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1600 block of Main.
- Two reports of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was made in the 700 block of Marion.
Sept. 18
- No reports.