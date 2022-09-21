Port Neches Police Department arrests and respsonses: Sept. 12-18

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18:

Jose Cruz Romero, 37, other agency warrant

Cameron Grubbs, 32, criminal trespassing

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18:

Sept. 12

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3000 block of 8 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.

Sept. 13

A person was arrested criminal trespassing in the 2100 block of 12th Street.

Sept. 14

No reports.

Sept. 15

No reports.

Sept. 16

No reports.

Sept. 17

Burglary of a building was reported in the 1600 block of Main.

Two reports of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was made in the 700 block of Marion.

Sept. 18