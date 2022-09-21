Port Neches Police Department arrests and respsonses: Sept. 12-18

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, September 21, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18:

  • Jose Cruz Romero, 37, other agency warrant
  • Cameron Grubbs, 32, criminal trespassing

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18:

Sept. 12

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.

Sept. 13

  • A person was arrested criminal trespassing in the 2100 block of 12th Street.

Sept. 14

  • No reports.

Sept. 15

  • No reports.

Sept. 16

  • No reports.

Sept. 17

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 1600 block of Main.
  • Two reports of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was made in the 700 block of Marion.

Sept. 18

  • No reports.

