POLICE: 1 arrested, 1 wanted for killing cat by setting it on fire, giving it narcotics

The Beaumont Police Department received a Crime Stopper’s tip Oct. 15, 2021, with a video. The video showed subjects torturing and killing a cat by setting it on fire, giving it narcotics and kicking it, police said.

Special Investigators assigned to the Beaumont Police Special Assignment Unit were able to identify suspects.

With the assistance of the FBI, as well as the United States Attorney’s Office, two suspects — Donaldvan Williams, 28, and Decorius Mire, 23, each of Beaumont — were indicted federally.

On Tuesday, Williams was arrested for his outstanding warrant.

Officers are still searching for Mire.

Investigators would like to thank the public for assisting with the investigation.

If you know where Mire is, contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas: CALL -409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip using a smartphone or tablet. All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.