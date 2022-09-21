INDICTMENT LIST: Drug, alcohol crimes top list of indictments
Published 12:12 am Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Drug and alcohol offenses top this past week’s list of indictments, which were handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.
- Alicia Ann Abshire, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 19, 2021.
- Daniel Alvarado, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 28.
- Kaleb Deand’re Angelle, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 22.
- Seth Baker, 36, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 3.
- Kendrick E. Banks, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a criminal for an incident that occurred Aug. 5.
- Joshua Darren Bell, 34, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred April 16.
- Dameon Brantley, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 4.
- Dameon Brantley, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 4.
- Jorge Castelan, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 15.
- Robert Joseph Eaglin, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault-family violence for an incident that occurred Aug. 28.
- Justin Andrew Franklin, 35, transient of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 2.
- Ernie James Gonzles, 45, transient, was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred July 4.
- Perry Hill, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred March 2.
- Charles Rufus Inge, 64, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 4.
- Dimitri Lott, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred April 17.
- Chad Michael Mistretta, 37, of Houma, Louisiana was indicted for assault on a public servant for an incident that occurred July 28.
- Mario Antonio Ramirez, 39, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Aug. 5.
- Dylan M. Tompkins, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 28.
- Monica Lynn Vincent, 38, of Orange was indicted for assault on a public servant for an incident that occurred Aug. 3.
- Michael Abate, 50, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 16.
- Dustin Wayne Harrington, 36, of Orange was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Oct. 13, 2020.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.