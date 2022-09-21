INDICTMENT LIST: Drug, alcohol crimes top list of indictments

Drug and alcohol offenses top this past week’s list of indictments, which were handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Alicia Ann Abshire, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 19, 2021.

Daniel Alvarado, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 28.

Kaleb Deand’re Angelle, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 22.

Seth Baker, 36, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 3.

Kendrick E. Banks, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a criminal for an incident that occurred Aug. 5.

Joshua Darren Bell, 34, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred April 16.

Dameon Brantley, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 4.

Dameon Brantley, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 4.

Jorge Castelan, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 15.

Robert Joseph Eaglin, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault-family violence for an incident that occurred Aug. 28.

Justin Andrew Franklin, 35, transient of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 2.

Ernie James Gonzles, 45, transient, was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred July 4.

Perry Hill, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred March 2.

Charles Rufus Inge, 64, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 4.

Dimitri Lott, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred April 17.

Chad Michael Mistretta, 37, of Houma, Louisiana was indicted for assault on a public servant for an incident that occurred July 28.

Mario Antonio Ramirez, 39, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Aug. 5.

Dylan M. Tompkins, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 28.

Monica Lynn Vincent, 38, of Orange was indicted for assault on a public servant for an incident that occurred Aug. 3.

Michael Abate, 50, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 16.

Dustin Wayne Harrington, 36, of Orange was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Oct. 13, 2020.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.