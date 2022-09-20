TAILGATE TIPS — Fridays get jump started at My Tribe Nutrition

PORT NECHES — For many Port Neches-Groves fans, Fridays typically start at My Tribe Nutrition.

The shop’s owner Heather Burton said the location also offers a good vibe.

“We offer confidence and caffeine,” she said. “Friday mornings are popular for us here. We try to set the tone for the day. There is always a lot of excitement and good energy on Fridays. It keeps going through the day. The little kids come in with their hair braided and their faces painted. The kids get energy and the moms get energy.”

Burton said the action picks up again around pep rally time.

“That leads to a good time,” she said. “The cheerleaders will come in and so will the band. A lot of people come and pull up on their golf carts. My favorite part is the little kids in their uniforms. Kids get free teas here. We love that because it encourages people to bring their families.”

My Tribe Nutrition is located at 1002 Magnolia Ave. in Suite C, just down the road from Port Neches Stadium. The business offers a variety of drinks and has added protein waffles and protein egg bites. The energy drinks are natural, she said, and are sweetened with organic Stevia.

“We came up with the name because your tribe is your people,” she said. “It is your family and community. It embodies the idea of what I am built on.”

The tribe mentality is also what drives the business’s charitable moves.

“On Tuesdays, we do $2 Tuesdays,” Burton said. “I open it up to the community for any non-profit groups or school groups. With every purchase made, $2 goes back to the community.”

My Tribe Nutrition is donating money to childhood cancer research this month and will participate in Breast Cancer Awareness in October.

“We have also done a fundraiser with the American Heart Association,” Burton said. “We sold teas and shirts for that. We just gave back to the police on Saturday. We gave first responders that were on duty a free tea. When they come in, we like to give back to them, too. We have given back to the band. We just want to give back to the community that supports us.”

Burton said she supports the school district and wants My Tribe Nutrition to be a place that brings people happiness.