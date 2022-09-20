Retired teachers group meeting for fall conference

Published 12:02 am Tuesday, September 20, 2022

By PA News

Retired teachers in District 5 (Orange, Jefferson, Hardin, Chambers and Jasper counties) have their fall conference Sept. 29 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont, 630 Calder, second floor).

Sign-in is at 8:45 a.m., call to order at 9:30 a.m. and speaker No. 1 is at 9:45 a.m.

Tim Lee, executive director of the Texas Retired Teachers Association, will address the fact teachers who retired after 2004 have never had a cost-of-living adjustment and how this has affected the elderly retirees in their daily lives.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Aside from being the advocate for retiree benefits, Lee is an exceptional speaker and motivator, organizers said.

More News

Nederland freshman to school board: Don’t arm teachers and staff members

TAILGATE TIPS — Fridays get jump started at My Tribe Nutrition

Police: At least 2 persons of interest following fatal shooting outside Port Arthur club

Medical Center of SETX invites community participation at this year’s Trunk-or-Treat

Print Article