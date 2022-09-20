Police: At least 2 persons of interest following fatal shooting outside Port Arthur club

Police have at least two persons of interest in the investigation into Sunday’s fatal shooting of a Port Arthur woman.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said detectives are looking into the shooting to determine a possible motive. The violence took place after 3 a.m. Sunday outside French Connection club, 608 Houston Avenue.

Duriso said the shooting was not a drive-by nor was it related to a fight.

Judge Ben Collins Sr. released the victim’s name Monday morning, identifying her as Shyene Levene Holden, 32, of Port Arthur.

Collins has ordered an autopsy.

A second female, also from Port Arthur, was injured during the shooting. Her injuries were not life threatening and she was treated and released, Duriso said.

As of Monday afternoon no arrests had been made.

Duriso said witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

On Monday, the outside of the club showed no evidence that a homicide had occurred a day earlier other than a small piece of crime scene tape left tied to a stop sign at Houston Avenue and Sixth Street.

The killing of Holden reprsents third homicide in 13 days in the city.

• On Sept. 5, Alondra Ceja-Navarro, 22, was killed by a gunshot in a truck outside of a home on Alamosa Street in the Griffing Park area of the city. Ceja-Navarro was killed during a celebration of her coming to the U.S.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Alejo Mendoza Chavez.

Duriso said Chavez has not been arrested. PAPD is receiving assistance in the search from the U.S. Marshals Service and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police do not believe there are any other suspects in that shooting.

• Less than a week later on Sept. 10, there was the fatal shooting of Quarderious Jordan, 26, of Port Arthur at Avery Trace Apartments.

A juvenile was identified as a person of interest in the fatal shooting. The following day, the 15-year-old male, accompanied by a guardian, turned himself in to police.

Duriso said the case has been sent to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.