Exceptional Emergency Centers — Check out how you can enjoy, benefit from jam-packed Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1

PORT NECHES — Exceptional Emergency Centers of Port Arthur, Orange and Beaumont are excited to announce Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Port Neches Riverfront Park.

As healthcare providers, we want to highlight all the healthy lifestyle choices available in the area. Within our community, we have professionals and small businesses that provide goods and services that may help create a better lifestyle balance for those living and working in the Golden Triangle area.

We often see community members struggle to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and we want people to know that resources exist. The first step is education; Exceptional is sponsoring this free event for the community and businesses.

Exceptional believes in fostering strong partnerships within our community, including CPR classes, blood drives, and events driven by the idea that we are here to give back to the community.

Exceptional’s recent Pups and Snow Cones event in Orange helped raise awareness for the Humane Society of Southeast Texas.

Businesses focused on mental and physical health will lead discussions and offer free classes.

Studio Ease will conduct a free yoga class in the park starting promptly at 8 a.m., so bring your yoga mat, followed by two 30-minute lessons one by Miss Fit Fitness and the other by CrossFit Mid-County.

Live performances will feature Heart to Heart Hospice Band and local artist Britton Anding.

Other topics include a protein bar class with Donna from Arbonne and a juice press class with This Fit Fuel. Rooted Therapy and Wellness will offer a stress management class, Complete Health Care Clinic, and Good Choice will be there with tips to help you stay healthy.

Other vendors also attending Exceptional Health Day are Valley Nutrition, AT&T, Sports Cryo N7, Bloom Nutrition, Greens Bluff Nutrition, FreshPrep, A.B. Genuine Health, Restore Health Clinic & Revive Wellness Spa, Csix19, Spindletop Center, HOTWORX Mid-County, Community Health Choice, CDL Fitness and Life Share.

About the business: Exceptional Emergency Centers is a premier, integrated healthcare provider that strives to anticipate and respond to the emergency medical needs of the community, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Exceptional believes in giving back and building strong relationships within our communities. Our facilities have local board-certified physicians, licensed and experienced nurses, and state-of-the-art equipment. Each Emergency Center offers complete lab services, CT, and X-Ray imaging suites, so wait time is minimal.