Sheriff’s Office says inmate died while in custody Monday morning
Published 11:27 am Monday, September 19, 2022
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced an inmate died while in custody on Monday.
Captain Crystal Holmes said the death took place at 5:45 a.m., identifying the victim as a male inmate.
As per protocol, The Texas Rangers were notified and are conducting an investigation, Holmes said.
The deceased person’s next of kin have not been notified, authorities said while not initially releasing the victim’s name.