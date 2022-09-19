Sea Ranch Café hosting Bum Phillips Bowl trophy; share plenty of PNG excitment

PORT NECHES — Customers at Sea Ranch Café are in for a special treat this week — a chance to see the Bum Phillips Bowl trophy.

And for café owner Brian Landry, the chance to have the trophy at the eatery is an honor.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Landry said.

Sea Ranch Café, located at 1305 Magnolia Ave. in Port Neches, already brings in customers loyal to the fried fish and shrimp and boiled crawfish when in season.

Now customers have a chance to see the trophy up close.

When asked how he thinks customers will react to seeing the trophy, Landry answered with ease.

“Considering about 80 percent of our customers are from Nederland and Port Neches, I think they’ll be pretty excited,” Landry said.

He does anticipate fans getting photos with the cowboy hat-topped trophy.

As a Port Neches-Groves High School graduate, whose wife is also a PNG grad as well as his three daughters, Landry is pulling for PNG to win the Bum Phillips Bowl trophy.

Born and bred in Port Neches and a lifetime resident of the city, Landry is a PNG fan through-and-through, though he does have many friends from Nederland.

As for who will victorious, he’s predicting PNG wins by 17 points.

Sea Ranch Café got its start in March 2004. Prior to opening this restaurant, Landry and his father ran Howdy Doody, a grocery store and restaurant, which was located on Twin City Highway. That later turned to Landry’s restaurant, so there’s a lot of history and restaurant experience with Sea Ranch Café.

Landry said he wants customers to know a few things about the eatery.

“We have good food and good prices and we have good service,” he said. “You come for lunch, you’ll actually be greeted by my mother, who’s 78. She’ll probably greet you at the register.”

Landry tries to keep with the home town feel where staff greets you and asks you to come back and see them as they leave.

“I push customer service,” he says.

The business is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Saturdays are usually reserved for the catering business. Sea Ranch Café does catering for everything from company parties, company meetings, backyard parties, weddings and some big company events.

Sundays are special.

“We don’t do anything on Sundays unless it’s charity events,” Landry said. “We’ve done stuff for churches and different fundraisers. We try to keep Sunday as the Lord’s Day for serving. It’s OK we’re not making money on Sunday.”