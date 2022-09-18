PHOTO GALLERY — Mama Kim’s open in Nederland

Published 12:30 am Sunday, September 18, 2022

By Chris Moore

Mama Kim’s is officially open.

Owners Kim Tran and Teddy Romero Jr., who formerly ran Pho Ha on Nederland Avenue, opened the doors to the new restaurant Aug. 22.

The restaurant, located at 209 S. Memorial Freeway, offers many of the same Vietnamese dishes that fans of Pho Ha grew to love along with a few new menu items.

The location is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Read more about Pho Ha rebranding with new name and location.

