PHOTO GALLERY — Mackenzie LaHaye opens Edward Jones office

NEDERLAND — Mackenzie LaHaye celebrated a grand opening and ribbon cutting this week for her Edward Jones-Mackenzie LaHaye office.

The financial advisor is located at 1112 North Memorial Freeway, Suite 10 in Nederland. She can be reached at 409-527-4746.

LaHaye started working in insurance sales at FBTaylor in Nederland and then became a financial advisor with Edward Jones, where she felt she was in the best position to help people.

As a financial adviser, she knows she can provide clients a deeper level of service that impacts all level of their lives in a positive manner.