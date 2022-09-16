PHOTO FEATURE — Philpott building new facility with future, current customers in mind

The new Philpott Hyundai is expected to be completed in Spring 2023.

It will feature 11 service bays, including two bays for electric vehicles; an air conditioned service shop; electric vehicle capabilities and charging stations; as well as customer-charging stations.

Daren Granger with Philpott said once again Philpott Hyundai, Ford and Toyota are investing money into the community to better service customers, past and future.

The new facility can serve as the electric vehicle dealer and service electric vehicles Hyundai will be offering.