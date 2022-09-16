Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 5 to Sept. 11

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11:

Cosette Williams, 53, warrant other agency

Eric Hall, 51, theft

Joseph Benitez-Gomez, 24, Nederland warrants

Wyatt Willoughby, 23, assault by threat-family violence

Aaron Horn, 33, assault family violence/obstruction or retaliation

Michael Wilson, 45, warrant other agency

Abder Correa-Alvarez, 38, warrant other agency

Lakelsyea Fuselier, 23, Nederland warrants

Brandon Downs, 28, warrant other agency

Gustavo Rodriguez, 28, Nederland warrants

Martha Savka, 64, possession of a controlled substance/Nederland warrants

Charles Inge, 64, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Juan Rodriguez, 58, Nederland warrants

Carlos Longoria, 44, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11:

Sept. 5

Recovered stolen property was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3100 block of West Boston.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 1400 block of Marshall.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

Sept. 6

A person was arrested for theft of property in the 800 block of North Memorial Highway.

Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 1000 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2900 block of FM 365.

A theft was reported in the 500 block of South 13 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for assault by threat -family violence in the 2100 block of Helena.

Sept. 7

A person was arrested for assault family violence and obstruction or retaliation in the 600 block of South 9 th Street.

Street. An assault was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1600 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.

Assault causes bodily injury and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3400 block of Parkway Drive.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Harassment was reported in the 800 block of South 14th Street.

Sept. 8

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.

Criminal trespassing on school grounds was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 900 block of Shaw.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South 1 st Street.

Street. Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue A.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of Avenue H.

A person failed to identify to an officer in the 3000 block of Avenue H.

An officer assisted another agency near Nederland Avenue and 12 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of North 2 ½ Street.

Sept. 9

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A death was reported in the 500 block of N 26 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a vehicle and credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1500 block of South 29 th Street.

Street. Disorderly conduct-reckless exposure was reported in the 200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. Assault by threat and carrying a weapon in a prohibited place was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.

Sept. 10

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1400 block of Marshall.

An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and Nederland warrants in the 2400 block of Memphis.

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Avenue G.

Sept. 11