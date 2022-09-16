Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 5 to Sept. 11
Published 12:08 am Friday, September 16, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11:
- Cosette Williams, 53, warrant other agency
- Eric Hall, 51, theft
- Joseph Benitez-Gomez, 24, Nederland warrants
- Wyatt Willoughby, 23, assault by threat-family violence
- Aaron Horn, 33, assault family violence/obstruction or retaliation
- Michael Wilson, 45, warrant other agency
- Abder Correa-Alvarez, 38, warrant other agency
- Lakelsyea Fuselier, 23, Nederland warrants
- Brandon Downs, 28, warrant other agency
- Gustavo Rodriguez, 28, Nederland warrants
- Martha Savka, 64, possession of a controlled substance/Nederland warrants
- Charles Inge, 64, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Juan Rodriguez, 58, Nederland warrants
- Carlos Longoria, 44, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11:
Sept. 5
- Recovered stolen property was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Avenue H.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3100 block of West Boston.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 1400 block of Marshall.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
Sept. 6
- A person was arrested for theft of property in the 800 block of North Memorial Highway.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 1000 block of North 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2900 block of FM 365.
- A theft was reported in the 500 block of South 13th Street.
- A person was arrested for assault by threat -family violence in the 2100 block of Helena.
Sept. 7
- A person was arrested for assault family violence and obstruction or retaliation in the 600 block of South 9th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1600 block of North 27th Street.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
- Assault causes bodily injury and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3400 block of Parkway Drive.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Harassment was reported in the 800 block of South 14th Street.
Sept. 8
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Criminal trespassing on school grounds was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 900 block of Shaw.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South 1st Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue A.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of Avenue H.
- A person failed to identify to an officer in the 3000 block of Avenue H.
- An officer assisted another agency near Nederland Avenue and 12th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 300 block of North 2 ½ Street.
Sept. 9
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A death was reported in the 500 block of N 26th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle and credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1500 block of South 29th Street.
- Disorderly conduct-reckless exposure was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Assault by threat and carrying a weapon in a prohibited place was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
Sept. 10
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1400 block of Marshall.
- An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and Nederland warrants in the 2400 block of Memphis.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Avenue G.
Sept. 11
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near Nederland Avenue and U.S. 69.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.