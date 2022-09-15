PHOTO FEATURE: Have you thanked your housekeeper?

Who keeps things “running” at your hotel? We count on people we may never meet, the housekeeping staff.

International Housekeeping Week is Sept. 11-17.

The Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau staff has been stopping at hotels with a bit of “thank you” swag for those keeping it clean.

Because housekeepers keep things “running,” we brought them stickers of the Janis Joplin car. The replica of Joplin’s psychedelic Porsche is one of the hot tourist attractions at Museum of the Gulf Coast.

We thank the housekeepers and other hotel staff for welcoming visitors to our area.

Both visitors and locals can see what makes us shine at visitportarthurtx.com.