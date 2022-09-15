PHOTO FEATURE: Have you thanked your housekeeper?

Published 12:02 am Thursday, September 15, 2022

By PA News

Carletta Sonnier, Home2 Suites housekeeper, says meeting guests from all over is a highlight of her work in Port Arthur. (Courtesy Photo)

Who keeps things “running” at your hotel? We count on people we may never meet, the housekeeping staff.

International Housekeeping Week is Sept. 11-17.

The Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau staff has been stopping at hotels with a bit of  “thank you” swag for those keeping it clean.

Because housekeepers keep things “running,” we brought them stickers of the Janis Joplin car. The replica of Joplin’s psychedelic Porsche is one of the hot tourist attractions at Museum of the Gulf Coast.

We thank the housekeepers and other hotel staff for welcoming visitors to our area.

Both visitors and locals can see what makes us shine at visitportarthurtx.com.

