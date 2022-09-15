Harold John Davis Sr., 74, of Houston, TX was born July 5, 1948 in Port Arthur, TX to the late Jessie James Davis and Hattie Archangel.

He was a native of Port Arthur, a 1966 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School and a United States Army Veteran.

Harold is survived by two children, Harold Davis, Jr. of Glendale, AZ and Lenita Davis-Taylor of Phoenix, AZ; two sisters, Cynthia Morris of Las Vegas, NV and Anna Harmanson of Port Arthur, TX; one brother, Greg Davis of Port Arthur, TX; six granddaughters and one great-granddaughter; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 12 noon until service time.

Burial will be Monday, September 19, 2022 at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, TX.