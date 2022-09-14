Nederland’s Sensational Seventies graduates ready to party; check out the details

NEDERLAND — Nederland High School Sensational Seventies Decade Reunion is more than a month away, but organizers want alumni to know this will one giant party with multiple ways to participate.

“I’m one of those people that likes a carnival type atmosphere,” said Keith Gebauer, an organizer and class of 1973 graduate. “From the decade we were in, in the ‘70’s, we were always very active and outgoing. We want to keep it just like that. In a sense, we want to party.”

The Sensational Seventies Decade group holds a reunion every three years. The last one, he said, had a poker run and games.

“We tried to make sure everybody sees everybody and not just a random “hey,” Gebauer said.

This year’s reunion is set for 5-10:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center. The cost is $40 per person, with pre-registration before Oct. 1. The cost at the door is $45 per person.

Due to recent supply problems, catering will not be offered at the reunion but there will be food trucks at the site, some of which include Taco Rey, Boss Burger, LBS BBQ and The Avenue.

The event is Bring Your Own Bottle and setups will be included. Ice chests are allowed and organizers will have ice supplied for partiers.

For registration, make checks payable to NHS Sensational Seventies. Include class year, contact information and maiden name with payment.

Gebauer said he knows some people in the age group may be on a fixed income and discounts will be offered to those having problems.

The reunion will include a golf tournament at Babe Zaharias Golf Course with tee time at 8 a.m. Oct. 22.

There will be a collectible car and motorcycle show and fun run from Nederland Heritage Festival parking lot on Boston Avenue, Nederland, at 9:30 a.m., then lunch at noon, then ride to the civic center parking lot.

Activities at the reunion range from line dancing to photos and more.

The last time there was a 70’s decade reunion, they had more than 600 people show up. This time Gebauer’s expecting 1,000.

And it’s not just for the graduates from 1970 to 1979; the event is open to those who graduated four years prior and four years after.

Marsha Morgan is a 1977 graduate involved in the planning that’s also excited for the reunion. She likened it to one big block party.

There won’t be a specific theme to the event, though each class will decorate a table.

She said her senior year was one of the best and saddest memories.

“Because we were all growing up. We didn’t have as many cliques as when we started out and we knew this could be the last time we see some of the people we were graduating with,” Morgan said. “Being with people and talking and just enjoying their company. Not trying to fit in — you start being yourself then, it was the best, to me.”

Morgan said they were small town people and you realize everybody was alike.

Gebauer explained they have a planning committee of 30 people with six that are normally involved.

Gebauer didn’t mention a dress code for the party but said since the reunion is about a week away from Halloween, they will have a costume contest.

“Nobody can recognize anybody anyway. You put a mask on and can’t recognize anyone,” he said with a laugh.