James Marshall Green Sr., 83, was born in Oberlin, Louisiana July 16, 1939. He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, Texas, graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1957.

He and his wife, Valerie, had 4 children, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

He retired from DuPont- Beaumont Works after more than 35 years of service. He was also a member of the Port Arthur Independent School District for nearly 15 years and a community activist for 40 plus years.

James was peacefully called to rest September 9, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

Funeral services will be at 10 am Saturday, September 17, 2022 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church in Port Arthur. Visitation will be from 8 am-10 am.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.