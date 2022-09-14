Growing tropical depression heading into Caribbean this weekend

Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, September 14, 2022

By PA News

A tropical depression developed in the central Atlantic Wednesday morning.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

According to the National Weather Service, it’s expected to become a tropical storm later today or Thursday. If it does, it would be given the name Fiona.

The depression is expected to move into the Caribbean this weekend.

There is a large degree of uncertainty with regards to where TD7 will track next week, but the current long range forecast is for the storm to curve northwest into the central Bahamas.

