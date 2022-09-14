CenterWell Senior Primary Care details impact, services for Port Arthur and Mid County seniors

The Nederland Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of CenterWell with a ribbon cutting and open house Tuesday.

Dozens of local business owners and chamber members packed the facility, which is located in Suite 100 at 8555 Memorial Blvd. in front of Walmart, to show their support.

The open house featured guided tours to give people an up close and personal look at the new facility.

The primary care center specializes in senior care and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Center Administrator Carrie Jeanis said the staff is trilingual, speaking English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

“We really do care about our seniors and focusing on them,” Jeanis said. “We have a wonderful team here. We have our nurse practitioner, Christina Crenshaw, who is here, ready to serve and take care of our patients.”

The company also has a location in Beaumont near Target.

Dr. Bodo Brauer will serve as the physician for the Port Arthur location.

“CenterWell is kind of like Club Med,” Community Engagement Professional Letha Knaus said. “Our founders try to think of everything for those seniors and keeping the seniors in mind.”

The inside of the facility has photos of the Port Arthur area. The center has six exam rooms for patients to see doctor or nurses. Each room has a television screen to allow medical professionals to go over records with patients.

The center also features spacious restrooms to allow easy access and mobility for elderly patients.

The facility also offers in-house lab work to prevent patients from having to make extra stops.

Patients will also be able to participate in activities at the location. The center recently started a bingo club every Thursday and a walking club that meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday and walks at Central Mall.

CenterWell posts a calendar every month at the location.

The activity room at CenterWell is open for others to utilize if it is not being used that day and time.

The center also offers education classes, arts and crafts and cooking classes.

Nederland Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Diana LaBorde said she is happy to have a CenterWell in the area.

“It is centrally located to several communities around here,” she said. “We don’t have a facility that caters to the seniors, where they can drive up to the door and park. Everything in there is designed for senior use. It is easy to get around. The people are so kind and so good. It is a beautiful facility. It is great and long overdue.”