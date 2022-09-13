Port Arthur ISD Superintendent: Elementary, middle school students must be accompanied by adult at district events

Dear PAISD Parents/Families/Supporters:

PAISD constantly contemplates ways we can work together with our community to increase the safety and security of our students, staff and supporters. There are times when we must increase safety measures in order to reach the goal of allowing our fans to be able to attend and enjoy school-sponsored events.

We specifically want Titan Nation to experience the talents of our students in the areas of athletics, fine arts, academics and more, without worrying about safety. In order for that to happen, we have procedures and protocols in place that champion the safety of individuals of all ages.

During the Sept. 2 football game held at Memorial Stadium, a fight between eight students occurred. Police were on the scene; yet, students did not stop fighting when law enforcement intervened. Once the altercation was defused, the students involved were addressed, and the conflict ended in accordance with district and stadium policies.

When incidents such as these occur, stories escalate and misinformation spreads throughout the community. Most conflicts of this nature occur with students who are unchaperoned at these types of public events.

As a new and added safety measure, beginning Sept. 16, all elementary and middle school aged students attending athletic or any other events at any PAISD campus or facility – whether they are enrolled in PAISD or not – must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian who will be responsible for the students at all times for the duration of the event.

Unaccompanied elementary and middle school students will be turned away upon entry if there is no adult responsible entering the event with the children.

Students who are of age to attend any elementary or middle school can no longer be dropped off at any PAISD athletic, fine arts, academic or other district-sponsored event without an adult parent or guardian, who must also remain in attendance.

We are not babysitters, and you are your child(ren)’s first and foremost safety officer. We ask that you support our efforts to ensure that all students and spectators are able to enjoy all PAISD events.

Any student who is deemed an unaccompanied elementary or middle school-aged child will be held at the Athletic Office until a parent or responsible adult arrives to retrieve him/her.

Once we are aware that all of our students have PAISD-issued student ID cards and lanyards, students will be required to have their ID’s in their possession at all district-sponsored events and be able to show it upon request by PAISD employees or police officers (also identifiable by their employee badges).

Students identified as refusing to comply with the Student Code of Conduct at district events may face disciplinary actions upon returning to their campuses the following week of school.

— Sincerely,

Dr. Mark Porterie Superintendent of Schools