PHOTO GALLERY — See how local first responders paid tribute to 9/11
Published 12:26 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Members of the Nederland Police Department gather for lunch donated in honor of Sept. 11, 2001.
From left: Nederland Fire Chief Terry Morton, Firefighter Darren Cope, Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Sparks and Firefighter Michelle Freeman enjoy lunch from La Suprema Mexican Restaurant in memory of Sept. 11, 2001. (Monique Batson/The News)
Detective Jacob King pours tea donated by La Suprema Mexican Restaurant. (Monique Batson/The News)
Nederland Police Assistant Chief Andy Arnold assembles a fajita. (Monique Batson/The News)
Detective Corey Mendoza smiles with Detective Jacob King to his left. (Monique Batson/The News)
Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department took place Saturday in the inaugural 9/11 stair climb in Beaumont. (Courtesy photo)
Firefighters from Bridge City joined other departments in Beaumont Sunday to climb 110 flights of stairs to honor the firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001. (Courtesy photo)
Members of the Bridge City Volunteer Fire Department also participated in the inaugural 9/11 stair climb in Beaumont Saturday. (Courtesy photo)
First responders along with community members across Jefferson and Orange counties have been paying tribute to Sept. 11, 2001.
On Monday in Nederland, La Suprema Mexican Restaurant brought fajitas, chips, salsa and tea for the police officers and firefighters.
“We’ve done it for several years,” said restaurant owner Remi Bryant. “(It’s) to support our first responders. We’ve been in the city for 52 years.”
Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter expressed his thanks.
“The City and La Suprema restaurant, in honor of 9/11, they furnished us all lunch today,” he said. “It’s very appreciated in honor of our first responders.”
On Saturday, firefighters from Port Arthur and Bridge City joined others in participating in the inaugural stair climb at the Edison Plaza in Beaumont. This national initiative involves firefighters climbing 110 flights of stairs to pay tribute to those that lost their lives at the World Trade Center in 2001.