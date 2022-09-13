PHOTO GALLERY — See how local first responders paid tribute to 9/11

Published 12:26 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022

By PA News

First responders along with community members across Jefferson and Orange counties have been paying tribute to Sept. 11, 2001.

On Monday in Nederland, La Suprema Mexican Restaurant brought fajitas, chips, salsa and tea for the police officers and firefighters.

“We’ve done it for several years,” said restaurant owner Remi Bryant. “(It’s) to support our first responders. We’ve been in the city for 52 years.”

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter expressed his thanks.

“The City and La Suprema restaurant, in honor of 9/11, they furnished us all lunch today,” he said. “It’s very appreciated in honor of our first responders.”

On Saturday, firefighters from Port Arthur and Bridge City joined others in participating in the inaugural stair climb at the Edison Plaza in Beaumont. This national initiative involves firefighters climbing 110 flights of stairs to pay tribute to those that lost their lives at the World Trade Center in 2001.

More News

EPA: TPC Group must correct alleged violations at Houston facility similar to issues leading to Port Neches explosion

Document: Woman shot in head was celebrating arrival to U.S.

Officials react to security at Avery Trace Apartments after 15-year-old arrested, local man killed

Bum Philips Trophy makes stop at Energy Country Ford; family atmosphere welcomes special rivalry

Print Article