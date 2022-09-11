UPDATE: Port Arthur man killed Saturday; suspect in custody Sunday

Published 1:00 pm Sunday, September 11, 2022

By PA News

A 15-year-old male wanted by police in connection with a deadly shooting is now in custody.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the juvenile turned himself in, accompanied by a guardian, on Sunday.

Duriso said this is a sad situation for the victim’s family and the alleged suspect, two lives impacted by a senseless act of violence.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The police chief also offered thanks to residents and officers on the case.

Police are looking to find a motive to the shooting, he said.

PAPD was called to Avery Trace Apartments, 4160 FM 365, at approximately 9:05 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting.

While there they found Quarderious Jordan, 26, of Port Arthur dead from a gunshot.

A 15-year-old male from Port Arthur was identified as the suspect.

More News

Attempted kidnapping of adult female reported at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail

Police seeking group of males who shot up homes, vehicles at Prince Hall Apartments

See what this Port Neches woman is doing to help reduce stray cats

TAKE A LOOK — Surprise found during demo of PAISD owned building

Print Article