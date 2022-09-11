UPDATE: Port Arthur man killed Saturday; suspect in custody Sunday

A 15-year-old male wanted by police in connection with a deadly shooting is now in custody.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the juvenile turned himself in, accompanied by a guardian, on Sunday.

Duriso said this is a sad situation for the victim’s family and the alleged suspect, two lives impacted by a senseless act of violence.

The police chief also offered thanks to residents and officers on the case.

Police are looking to find a motive to the shooting, he said.

PAPD was called to Avery Trace Apartments, 4160 FM 365, at approximately 9:05 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting.

While there they found Quarderious Jordan, 26, of Port Arthur dead from a gunshot.

A 15-year-old male from Port Arthur was identified as the suspect.