See what this Port Neches woman is doing to help reduce stray cats

PORT NECHES — When a Mid County woman began to notice a cat overpopulation in her neighborhood, she went to work to spay/neuter the animals.

Vyki Derrick has taken on what she calls the Lil Abbeville Cats Spay/Neuter Project. Since May 26, a total of 24 Lil Abbeville cats were spayed/neutered, 11 other local cats spayed/neutered and she collected approximately $4,000 in donations for the effort.

She’s worked so hard at the project she began to team with Spurlock Road Vet Clinic.

Her project was born from her love of cats. The Port Neches woman has cats of her own. When one died, she decided to move one of her outside cats indoors.

She found Mr. Jones, who she referred to as the alpha of the block, with a number of strays gathering near her carport.

And each one needed to be spayed/neutered.

“I realized I can’t do all of this by myself so I started a fundraiser on Facebook,” Derrick said.

Things snowballed from there.

“The reason why I’m doing this — while I love cats — I recognize that overpopulation is a big problem,” she said. “Female cats can start having kittens as early as five months old and they can have up to three litters per year.”

Kittens born in the wild can suffer from diseases such as ringworm and other parasites, upper respiratory infection and other illnesses. Many don’t survive.

Derrick does what she calls TNR, or trap/neuter/return of the cats. She often works to find them a good home.

In addition to TNR, she brings the animals to the vet for vaccines, testing and care of ailments.

Her goals moving forward are to spray/neuter as many cats in her area as possible to curb the feral cat overpopulation issue, help others in need of spay/neuter programs and possibly encourage the city to start a program like surrounding areas have to raise awareness.

Amber Goodman, vet receptionist at Spurlock Road Vet Clinic, is familiar with Derrick, saying the vet’s office provides spaying/neutering at a reduced cost for Derrick and a 15 percent discount for all other services for the rescue project.

“She’s doing a great thing,” Goodman said. “We’re very, very proud of her.”

People wishing to donate can call Spurlock Road Vet Clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 409-727-0287; or send direct donations through Venmo @rockitvyki, Cash App $rockitvyki or Paypal @vpderrick.

Spurlock Road vet is also accepting donations of litter, cat food, kitten food, gloves, disinfectant, Swiffer pads, puppy pads, cat treats, etc. for Lil Abbeville Cat Rescue.